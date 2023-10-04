Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,089 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,877,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. 1,866,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,921. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.