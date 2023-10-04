Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 310 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,704,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,414 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59,268.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 463,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 462,296 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,995,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,742,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,550,000 after purchasing an additional 360,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,486. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

