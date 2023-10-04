Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.69.

Amgen Trading Up 1.1 %

AMGN traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,556. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

