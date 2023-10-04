2,221 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.74. 240,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,901. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.27.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

