Coho Partners Ltd. Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.69. The stock had a trading volume of 83,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,908. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Are the S&P 500’s Biggest Q3 Losers Next Year’s Winners?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.