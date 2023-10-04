iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWF traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.24. 328,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,948. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

