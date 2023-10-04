Edmp Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. UGI accounts for about 2.2% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UGI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 607,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,157. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

UGI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.52%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

