Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 4,113 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

