Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Up 10.7% in September

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 11,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.95.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.30. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

