BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSE:BEST traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. 903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. BEST has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $44.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.01.

BEST ( NYSE:BEST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 14.43% and a negative return on equity of 202.88%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

