Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 504.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 54,956 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,265,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.43. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.