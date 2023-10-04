SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 69,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.72. 39,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,645. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.