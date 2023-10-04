SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 69,608 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.72. 39,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,645. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83.
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.
