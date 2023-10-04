Evensky & Katz LLC Acquires 21,637 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,637 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,546,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,758,000 after purchasing an additional 535,868 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,618,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,413,000 after purchasing an additional 594,278 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,183,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,279,000 after purchasing an additional 789,894 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 391,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $36.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

