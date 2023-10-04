Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 7,610 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 601.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,544,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,897 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. 769,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

