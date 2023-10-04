Evensky & Katz LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 1.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $24,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,258. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

