Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,701,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 4.20% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $138,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

BATS DFIC traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.66. 1,399,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

