Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $6.18 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,440 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,815 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $79.43. The stock had a trading volume of 142,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $78.50 and a 12-month high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

