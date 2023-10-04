Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Celanese by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.25. 279,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

