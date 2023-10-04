Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 145,250 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,078 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 145,250 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,853,000 after buying an additional 150,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,282,000 after buying an additional 820,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. 2,172,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,889,332. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

