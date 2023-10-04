Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JFR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. 424,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,398. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $203,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 89,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,114.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JFR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 161,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,688,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 696,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.