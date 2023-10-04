Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JFR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. 424,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,398. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $203,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 89,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,114.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
