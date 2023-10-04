Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

JLS traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 1,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,418. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 256.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

