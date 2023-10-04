U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,918,000 after purchasing an additional 114,385 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 203.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 57,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. B. Riley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

