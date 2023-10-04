Carlson Capital Management Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2,293.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,959,000 after acquiring an additional 938,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,549 shares of company stock worth $1,275,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.43. 1,129,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,771. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.38. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.31 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.