BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. 34,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
