BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. 34,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

