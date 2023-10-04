City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years. City Office REIT has a payout ratio of -235.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIO traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 146,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,533. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $150.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on City Office REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 31.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 223.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 1,557.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 4,591.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.