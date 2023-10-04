2,380 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries
In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.0 %
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
