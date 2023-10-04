BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BGT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 70,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,989. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

