Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.70. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1,104 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $245.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 158.8% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 549,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 336,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 354,593 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 99,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.