BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BNY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. 19,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,859. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

