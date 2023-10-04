BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

BYM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 67,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,545. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.14.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after buying an additional 407,310 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 156,171 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 84,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 42,667 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.