Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 50,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

