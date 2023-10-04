Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CGO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
