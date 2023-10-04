Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 19th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. 85,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $6.54.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.