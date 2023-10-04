BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

ECAT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,498 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $188,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,292,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,046,240.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,480,622 shares of company stock worth $22,112,685.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

