BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
ECAT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $16.10.
In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,498 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $188,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,292,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,046,240.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,480,622 shares of company stock worth $22,112,685.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
