Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

EFT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 94,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

