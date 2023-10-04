Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
EFT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 94,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $12.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.