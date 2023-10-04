Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
ETB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. 23,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,934. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $176,000.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
