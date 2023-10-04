Edmp Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Edmp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up about 2.5% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Elevance Health by 24.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 44.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $216,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,114. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $455.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.14. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

