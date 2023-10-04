Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 47,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,777. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43.

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio acquired 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $65,343.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $279,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

