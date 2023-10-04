Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. 264,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,268. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $8.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

