Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 78,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,770. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 456,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 55,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,420,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 517,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 60,658 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 373,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 41,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

