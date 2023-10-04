Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of ETY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 78,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,770. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
