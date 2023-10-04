Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBAB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. 11,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,036. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Dividend History for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

