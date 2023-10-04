Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of GBAB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. 11,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,036. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

