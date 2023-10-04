Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EVT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. 26,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,906. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio bought 2,859 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,757. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,407 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after buying an additional 34,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 299,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 43.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 27,145 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

