John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:HPF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 18,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,733. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.