John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HPF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 18,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,733. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $17.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 21.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.