FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Reduced by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in FedEx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,776 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,337 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,337. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $148.93 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.92.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.96.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

