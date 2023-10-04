Richelieu Hardware (RCH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 5th. Analysts expect Richelieu Hardware to post earnings of C$0.55 per share for the quarter.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of C$472.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$468.50 million.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware Trading Up 0.6 %

Richelieu Hardware stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,077. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$33.72 and a 12-month high of C$45.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCH shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCH

About Richelieu Hardware

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.