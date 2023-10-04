Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Gap Up to $33.31

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.31, but opened at $34.27. Relx shares last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 121,568 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,080 ($37.23) to GBX 3,200 ($38.68) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($35.42) to GBX 2,960 ($35.78) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Investec raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,880.00.

Relx Trading Up 2.2 %

Relx Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Relx by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Relx by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,012,000 after purchasing an additional 283,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Relx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,308,000 after purchasing an additional 243,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Relx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Relx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

