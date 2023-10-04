Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,584. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 121.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

