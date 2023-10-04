1,562 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.21. 916,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,083. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $208.96 and a 12 month high of $283.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.55 and its 200-day moving average is $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

