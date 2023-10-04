Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $488,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 24.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Accenture by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 214,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,116,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture Stock Up 0.4 %

ACN stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,636. The company has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.92. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.