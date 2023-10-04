Verum Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 22,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.04. 455,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,824 shares of company stock worth $14,449,606. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

