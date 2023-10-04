Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 88,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

